UPS driver 'hides' large package under doormat

You can't say this delivery driver doesn't follow directions!

Ebony Freeman recently got a decorative doormat from a friend, which reads: "Please hide packages from husband."

Freeman put the mat outside the front door of her home in Lindale, Texas.

Just days later, she received a large, elongated package in the mail.

With nowhere to actually hide the sizable parcel, the driver still dutifully followed the instructions as best as they could and put the package down across the front door -- then placed the doormat over it.

Freeman took a photo of the hilarious hiding attempt and posted it to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

"Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug!" she wrote.