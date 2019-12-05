Uranium-contaminated property partially collapses into Detroit River

Property along the Detroit River said to be contaminated with uranium has partially collapsed into the Detroit River.

The riverside property apparently collapsed around Thanksgiving. An official with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said they aren't sure when specifically, but it will be onsight Friday to inspect what happened.

The location of the collapse is the former site of Revere Copper and Brass and has been an environmental hazard for decades. Federal agencies labeled the site contaminated with uranium and other dangerous chemicals. However, levels have fallen in recent years, with testing going as far back as 1990 confirming that radiation was below criteria.

Water testing last spring confirmed this finding.

EGLE has not contacted Detroit for assistance but are attempting to get in touch with the property owner to determine what exactly happened.

The site is currently leased by Detroit Bulk Storage.