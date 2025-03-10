US Attorney: Arrests of illegal migrants including drug, gun and child porn charges in Michigan

article

The Brief Since late January, the Trump Administration has cracked down on illegal border crossings, claiming migrants with criminal backgrounds took precedent for arrests. The US Attorney's Eastern District of Michigan said that thus far 46 with criminal backgrounds have been arrested. Among the offenses were drug trafficking, firearms and child pornography.



The US Attorney's Office released a rundown of criminal illegal migrants arrested and charged since January from Metro Detroit.

About 46 illegals with criminal backgrounds have been arrested, said the Eastern District of Michigan in a report on Friday. Among the crimes of those arrested in addition to being in the country illegally included drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms, child pornography, and illegal reentry into the US.

"These cases represent a fraction of the criminal aliens we and our federal partners arrest every day across the Detroit Sector, that’s making this country safer than it was just a few short months ago," said Detroit Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Morris.

Recent cases included:

Dulce Rubio-Rivera, a citizen of Mexico: ICE discovered Rivera during a search warrant of a Detroit house along with 6.25 kilos of crystal meth, an AK-47 rifle and ammunication. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute crystal methamphetamine.

Luis Angel Alvarez-Alvarez, a citizen of Venuzuela: He was arrested by ICE after being stopped for driving without a license plate. Alvarez-Alvarez had a prior final order of removal at the time of the arrest. During a search of his cellular device, officers discovered alleged child sexually abusive material.

Hector Bejerano-Bejerano, a citizen of Mexico: He was arrested for creating a nuisance to customers at a Novi gas station. He was found to have had two prior federal convictions in which he was caught smuggling three other illegal migrants into the US from Mexico, fled and assaulted a Border Patrol Agent. He had previous Border Patrol encounters including 18 in 2021, alone.

Gustavo Placencia-Rosales, a citizen of Mexico: He was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint for carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. Placencia-Rosales was under investigation by the DEA when law enforcement stopped a vehicle he was in with three others and found four brick packages of cocaine and two firearms.

Luis Gerardo Rodriguez-Rey, a Columbian citizen: He was arrested and charged for being in possession of a fiurearm and ammunition. Rodriguez-Rey was arrested when a River Rouge Police Department were on patrol when they encountered him speeding in a vehicle which did not have any exterior lights illuminated. A traffic stop was conducted and upon a search of his person and vehicle, officers recovered a pistol along with ammunition.

Luis Fernando Santillan-Valderrabano, a Mexican citizen: Santillan-Valderrabano was located in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Detroit. He was originally admitgted to the US on a 72-hour visa permitting him to stay with 25 miles of the border. He then was arrested and pleaded guilty to theft in Georgia, was convicted of felony theft and resisting arrest in Georgia, illegally returned in 2010 and was arrested in Inthaca, Michigan. He was caught and federally prosecuted for re-entering the country two more times, before surfacing in Wixom, Michigam in 2021. He was arrested for driving 86 in a 45 mph zone. He used a fake name and failed to appear for his court hearing after being charged with reckless driving, providing false information and not having a license.

"The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan has a long-standing commitment to enforcing the immigrations laws of the United States, and that commitment is unwavering," said Acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck. "We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those individuals who are in our district unlawfully."

The Source: Information for this story is from the US Attorney Office Eastern District of Michigan office.



