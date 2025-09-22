US senate candidate El-Sayed touches on AI deepfake spreading online

The Brief A US Senate candidate is sounding off after an AI deep fake video was posted on social media. Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General Kevin Kijewski posted the AI-generated video of Abdul El-Sayed. The video was posted in response to El-Sayed condemning the violence against Charlie Kirk.



A candidate running for U.S. Senate is ready to set the record straight after an AI deep fake video was posted on social media.

Big picture view:

Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General Kevin Kijewski posted this AI-generated video of Abdul El-Sayed lighting a chair on fire. El-Sayed is running for the U.S. Senate.

The video, titled on Kijewski’s account as "Lighting Fires and Walking Away," features El-Sayed, who has stated that the video is not of him.

"I don’t really know what that person’s intentions were. I hope they were kidding around, but unfortunately, as you mentioned, a lot of the time you’ve got folks who can’t necessarily tell what is real from what is not," said El-Sayed.

Dig deeper:

The video was posted in response to El-Sayed condemning the violence against Charlie Kirk and denouncing what he calls Kirk’s speech as often being "xenophobic, hateful, and inflammatory."

El-Sayed advises caution with what you consume on social media.

"Just make sure that when you’re consuming things on the Internet, you give it a test before you actually believe what you’re seeing," said El-Sayed.