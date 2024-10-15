US Senate candidates Slotkin and Rogers trade shots over jobs, economy in second debate

Former Congressman Mike Rogers and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin faced off on a host of issues in a debate for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

It was the second debate matchup between Rogers, a Republican, and Democrat Slotkin in less than a week. This one was held at WXYZ-TV, where the economy and jobs took center stage.

"So you have to do a few things - energy independence," Rogers said. "You have to undo $1.6 trillion dollars of new regulation in the last four years, and you have to make sure you curtail spending to get our economy back on track."

"I work on three specific things: No. 1 we've got to bring supply chains home and manufacturing back home to the United States, back from China. Good paying jobs, jobs with benefits, so that we can afford more of what we want to buy."

Rogers pointed out his differences with Slotkin, currently serving in the US House.

"This is where my opponent and I differ most definitely," Rogers said. "Voting for increased taxes on the middle class - doesn’t help the middle class. Talking about supply chain coming back, but doing nothing about it, doesn’t help the middle class."

Slotkin then attacked Rogers' record on protecting the middle class in the past.

"Mr. Rogers has voted against middle-class tax cuts over and over again in his record," she said.

"That's not true," he said.

"It's constant," Slotkin said. "So the idea somehow, he cares about the middle class and middle-class tax cuts, his voting record says the opposite."

Then they took on electric vehicles and auto manufacturing.

"It means making sure plants like Lansing Grand River, in the heart of my district in Lansing, Michigan, we saved the 700 jobs that are at that plant because we are upgrading it," she said. "So I don’t care what you want to drive, but I want to build them."

Rogers countered by pointing out Slotkin's support of EV mandates by the Biden-Harris administration. (Producer note: The Biden-Harris administration has set a goal that 50 percent of all new car sales by 2030 are electric).

Related: Fact-check - Senate candidate debate of Rogers and Slotkin had hits and misses for both in first debate

"This is really important, what a candidate says and what they do when they've been in office the last five years," he said. "(She) voted for the EV mandate at least three times. And about four weeks ago, doubled down on her position on EV mandates.

"I’m telling you it is ruining our car industry."

"Again, there is no EV mandate. I don’t care what you want you drive, it does not matter to me," Slotkin said. "But I don’t understand the position of my opponent who says he cares about American manufacturing but doesn’t want to compete against China."

Both are running to replace retiring Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow who watched the debate.

"Well, I have to say I have loved – truly loved - representing Michigan in the United States Senate," she said. "And for me I’m feeling good leaving, knowing that Elissa Slotkin will continue on the good fight for Michigan ."

"When Mike Rogers asked the question 'Are you better off now, than you were four years ago?'" said US Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyoming), a surrogate for Rogers. "People I’m sure all across this state said 'No we’re not.'

"Because prices are up over 20 percent from the day that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris went into the White House."



