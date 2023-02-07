USFL 2023 schedule: Michigan Panthers home-opener at Ford Field is April 30 vs Generals

The USFL has released the schedule for season two, but it will be a couple weeks for the Michigan Panthers to come home.

The Michigan Panthers begin the season with two away games against the Houston Gamblers at the Memphis hub for a noon kickoff on April 16, followed by a Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Stars at 7 p.m. April 23 at the Canton, Ohio hub.

In week three, the Panthers open up at Ford Field in Detroit against the New Jersey Generals at 4 p.m. April 30. The game starts a four-game stretch with the Panthers at home.

The Panthers play weeks 7, 8, and 9 on the road before playing the season finale Week 10 at 7 p.m. June 18, hosting the Philadelphia Stars.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - JUNE 19: Reggie Corbin #3 of the Michigan Panthers runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Maulers at Legion Field on June 19, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Jamie Squire/USFL/Getty Images)

Individual ticket prices have not been released yet, but fans can go to the USFL.com "Tickets" section to make a $25 deposit to get priority access for host city games via Ticketmaster, the league said in a release.

Last season the Michigan Panthers finished 2-8 but have replaced Coach Jeff Fisher with Mike Nolan and return running back Reggie Corbin, one of the most explosive players in the league.

The Michigan Panthers 2023 season schedule is below:

Week 1 Sunday April 16, 12 p.m. at Houston Gamblers in Memphis

Week 2 Sunday April 23, 7 p.m. at Philadelphia Stars in Canton

Week 3 Sunday April 30, 4 p.m. New Jersey Generals in Detroit

Week 4 Saturday May 6, 7:30 p.m. Memphis Showboats in Detroit

Week 5 Saturday May 13, 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Maulers in Detroit

Week 6 Saturday May 20, 4 p.m. Birmingham Stallions in Detroit

Week 7 Sunday May 28, 5:30 p.m. at the New Jersey Generals in Canton

Week 8 Sunday June 4, 4 p.m. at the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham

Week 9 Saturday June 10, 12 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton

Week 10 Sunday June 18, 7 p.m. Philadelphia Stars in Detroit .

