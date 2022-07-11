USGS: 2.4 magnitude earthquake happened in Monroe County Monday

Did you feel it? Michigan had a 2.4 magnitude earthquake near Luna Pier on Monday.

The low-level quake took place in Erie Township at According to the United States Geological Survey, at 12:49 p.m.

The exact quake location according to USGS coordinates, places it off Strasburg Road between Rauch and E. Samaria roads.

The last time the USGS registered a Michigan earthquake, it was a 3.2 in Monroe on Aug. 21, 2020. It happened off the coast of Sterling State Park in Lake Erie's Brest Bay.

Closeup earthquake map courtesy USGS.



