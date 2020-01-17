Variety Sliders, Spuds and Soup(er) Bowl Jan. 24

Variety the Children's Charity is hosting the 7th annual Sliders, Spuds & Soup(er) Bowl Jan. 24.

The competition will heat up between some of Metro Detroit's most talented chefs. Awards for both Critics' Choice and People's Choice will be given for best slider, best spuds, and best soup.

Variety's Board Chair, David King, joined us in studio to tell us more about the event, along with Chef Taylor Pickle from The Morrie. He shows us how to make their Morrie Nashville chicken sandwich. You can get the recipe below.

The event is at The Townsend Hotel in Birmingham. Tickets start at $100. You can get more information online here.

MORRIE NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

2 Cups flour

2 Tablespoons cayenne Pepper

1/2 Teaspoon onion powder

1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 Teaspoon black pepper

Mix all dry ingredients, dredge chicken breast in seasoned flour, fry in vegetable oil until cooked through

1 Lb. butter

1/4 cup cayenne pepper

1 Tblsp onion powder

1 Tblsp garlic powder

1 Tblsp black pepper

Combine dry ingredients in melted butter, dip fried chicken breast in butter mixture.

Build sandwich on choice of bun with blue cheese dressing and appropriate garnishes.