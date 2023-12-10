Vehicle shot 14 times in Royal Oak, police say

The Michigan State Police said that a person stood in the grass of a house on Ithaca Street in Royal Oak and fired 14 shots into a parked Ford Bronco at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 10.

MSP troopers responded after a caller reported the gunshots.

"We are hopeful that someone in the neighborhood saw this incident and will contact the Metro North Post or Crime Stoppers," MSP spokesman Michael Shaw said. "We are lucky one of those rounds did not enter someone’s home."

The Bronco had all the damage done on the driver’s side.

Another vehicle parked in the same driveway also had damage, but police didn’t immediately say how much. According to police, the owners of the vehicles didn’t have any known enemies who might have performed the shooting.

No one was injured as both vehicles were vacant at the time of the shooting.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to police.



