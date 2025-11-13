'Very disturbing': Elderly woman shot multiple times by son in Detroit on Detroit

The Brief A 78-year-old woman was shot multiple times by her son, police said. DPD said that inside a Rutherford Street house, an argument escalated. The woman is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.



A 78-year-old woman was shot multiple times by her son in a case called very tragic, very disturbing, Detroit police said Thursday.

The backstory:

The suspect is the woman's son who is in his 50s and is in custody, according to Detroit Police Capt. Matthew Bray of the Eighth Precinct.

The woman is listed in stable condition at a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Bray said the incident is suspected to have been sparked by an argument.

"The conflict resolution issue that seems to have occurred at this location, where a son can shoot a mother," Bray said. "But there is no continuing threat to the community. This is an isolated incident."

Bray said multiple weapons were recovered from the house. It is believed that the two lived together, but police are working to confirm that, he said.

"You have a mother, who is 78 years old," he said. "You have a son who's in his 50s. And the son was obviously unable to resolve his conflict without resorting to a firearm. That is what is concerning to me."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.