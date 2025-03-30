'Very low water pressure': Boil water advisory issued in Highland Park

Highland Park is under a boil water advisory until further notice while the city figures out what's causing very low water pressure.

What we know:

"Water pressure has been up and down… up and down."

The mayor is addressing ongoing concerns over low water pressure in parts of Highland Park. Earlier this month, a water main break caused low water pressure, but it's still unclear what sparked the most recent incident, which started on Saturday, March 29.

"I am concerned. I have low water pressure in my home. They need to know exactly what's going on," said Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald.

The mayor is working with engineers and other staff to locate the cause.

"Certain parts of the city have low pressure. We are trying to figure out where the pressure points are that's causing this to go down."

The mayor visited Downes Manor, a senior citizen apartment complex, on Sunday to let residents know she's working to get things back on track.

The city said they had their first boil water advisory in over 11 years earlier this month, along with several water main breaks that have since been resolved.

"Our last boil water alert, the testing came back negative; there was nothing wrong with the water. We're hoping for the same results at this time."

As the mayor works to find some answers, she says there is a solution in the works.

"We're replacing infrastructure throughout the city."

Highland Park's water infrastructure is over 115 years old, according to the water department. They have two major water main projects being constructed at the same time in several locations across the city.

The water department expects all the city's water mains to be replaced within the next five to seven years.

"(This) will give residents and businesses much deserved relief with a new water system and less of a financial burden on your rates," said the water department.

Residents hope the city will discount their water bills until this situation is fixed.

The City of Highland Park Water Department says there is very low water pressure in the distribution system, which could allow contamination to enter the water supply.

What we don't know:

The cause of the very low water pressure in parts of Highland Park is unknown. The City of Highland Park is working to locate the cause and specific areas that are affected.

What residents should do:

The water department advises residents to not drink tap water without boiling it first until further notice. Boiling water kills bacteria and other harmful organisms.

Boil water for one minute, then let it cool before using.

Use boiled or bottled water for:

Drinking

Preparing baby formula

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Preparing food

If you use a lead-reducing filter:

Filter the water before boiling

Replace the filter cartridge after the advisory is lifted

The city says regular updates will be provided here. Residents can call the customer service line to ask questions or report concerns at 313-865-1876.