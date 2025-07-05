Veterans fed at Cass Park on July 4

Feeding the Veterans and the Homeless, a charity founded by Michael C. Jones, did just that on the Fourth of July, donating food and toiletries to more than 300 of those in need.

Jones, in addition to being a minister, spent six years in the Navy.

"Well 35 years ago, I was at Belle Isle Park, and there was a veteran crawling to get something to eat," he said. "He was in bad shape. There were flies on his sores, and I saw the commotion and I went to see what was wrong, and they was tellin' him to shoo, like he was nothin'. They didn't want to feed him, all he wanted was something to eat. … I got him fed."

That’s how the charity started.

"But anyway, on the way home that evening, the Lord moved my heart and said 'Michael, I don't never want to see a veteran hungry on the Fourth of July," Jones said. "And so 35 years to the day, this is it."

Jones said the charity started in his car, with just $20, and has grown to be able to help hundreds at a time.

Tarence Wheeler is the Founder and CEO of the Tarence Wheeler Foundation, and a volunteer with Feeding the Veterans and the Homeless. A native of Detroit and former all-state basketball player, Wheeler played college hoops for the Arizona State Sun Devils before returning to Detroit as a community activist.

Former Piston Derrick Coleman was also involved in the giveaway through the All Star Giveback charity.