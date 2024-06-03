Veteran's keepsakes, including Lions souvenir, found in Farmington Hills attic

A veteran's memorabilia was discovered in the attic of a Farmington Hills home.

Certificates of service dating back to 1943, World War II munitions and medals, a 100-year-old book of poems, cribbage boards, an inflating flotation belt and more – all belonging to a man named Philip Clifton Northen.

"When I looked at it, I was just kind of blown away. I was like ‘wow, this is some history,’" said Chris Kyle, a social media influencer who found the items and is searching for the veteran's family. "Seems like he was a pretty awesome guy."

The memorabilia that was found even included a souvenir from the Lions-Packers Thanksgiving game that took place before WWII.

"This is a Detroit Lions program from 1938," Kyle said. "I think it's amazing. The color – it's not faded or anything. It kind of kept its original shine."

Kyle's sister bought the home that the items were discovered in in 2019, and sold it soon after. However, his father found the veteran's belongings in the attic and kept them safe. They were recently given to Kyle, who posted them on social media in search of an heir.

"I think that there's a lot of sentimental value. If this was my grandparent or great-grandparent, it might be something I want to keep in my family," Kyle said. "If I can get it back to the family, I think that would be great. I would love to keep the Lions magazine, if possible."

FOX 2 learned that Northen was a WWII veteran and a family man who died in 2005, at the age of 83.

At nineteen, Northen enlisted in the navy, according to his obituary. He became a merchant marine and after jumping overboard off a naval ship to rescue a fellow deckhand. He entered officer training and was commissioned to become a third officer.

FOX 2 has also made contact with Northen's son, Gary, and is working to return his father's keepsakes.

"You find things for a reason, and I feel like I would want someone to give it back to me," Kyle said.