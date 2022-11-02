Veterans, military members can watch a movie at Emagine for free Sunday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Veterans and active military members can watch free movies at Emagine Theatres this Sunday.
Show your military ID or discharge papers to receive a ticket for you and one guest to see any movie. This deal only works for tickets at the box office – online and phone bookings are not accepted.
Each military member and vet is limited to one pair of tickets, which must be used Sunday. All movies are included.