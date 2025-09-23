Victim of AI sextortion responds after Commerce Twp. suspect arrested

The Brief An Oakland County man is facing federal charges for allegedly using artificial intelligence to create and send nude images of a social media influencer. The victim, a content creator from Oregon, tracked Stillman down after he sent her an album of AI-generated nudes and threatened sexual assault if she did not respond. The case highlights a growing legal concern around non-consensual AI-generated explicit content, and the victim is on a mission to prevent similar incidents from happening to others.



An Oakland County man is facing federal charges for allegedly extorting a social media influencer by using artificial intelligence to create pornography of the victim.

The backstory:

The victim, Anne Blodgett, is a content creator from Oregon who specializes in boudoir photography, among other types of photography sessions.

In 2024, she opened her DMs and found a naked photo that appeared to be of herself. However, it wasn't her; it was an AI-generated image made to look like her, accompanied by taunting and aggressive messages from an anonymous follower.

Police later identified the follower as 36-year-old Josh Stilman.

"If you’re going to start making sexual assault threats at me, that is something I take very seriously, and that’s when I was like absolutely not, I’m going to come after you for that," said Blodgett. "Do not threaten me because I am a woman, and I will find out everything about you and ruin your life."

Stilman was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday, and his Commerce Township home was raided. He’s charged with cyberstalking and interstate threats to extort.

It started with messages to Blodgett, and when she didn’t respond, his intensity and threats escalated. It then culminated in sexual assault threats, followed by a cache of AI-generated nude photos sent to her.

Since then, she’s been working with the FBI to seek justice.

What they're saying:

This is what Anne said on Tuesday about the arrest:

"I’m deeply grateful to the FBI for treating this with the seriousness it deserves. Since speaking publicly about this situation on my social media platform, I’ve received many messages from women who have experienced similar harassment. Their stories are a powerful reminder of how widespread and deeply damaging this problem is. Their solidarity has been incredibly moving and has helped me feel less alone during this process."

According to court documents, it appears there are other victims out there.

Stilman was released on bond.