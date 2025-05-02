Victim hit, killed on I-94 after getting out of vehicle following crash

The Brief A driver was hit and killed after getting out of his vehicle following a crash on I-94 in St. Clair Shores. He was hit by two vehicles. Police believe one of the drivers was impaired.



A driver is dead after he was hit by two vehicles on I-94 after a crash in St. Clair Shores.

Michigan State Police said the victim was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the freeway near 10 Mile at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He got out of his vehicle and was on the left shoulder when a driver lost control, went off the road, and hit him.

The victim fell into the left lane, where he was hit by another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The first driver who struck the victim was arrested because police suspect they were impaired. The second driver was released at the scene.

"It is important to remember to stay in your vehicle with your seat belt buckled. It is very dangerous to stand on the freeway. We are also reminding drivers to not get behind the wheel impaired. This crash was very preventable," MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.