VIDEO: Ice jams on River Raisin cause flooding, road closures in Monroe

Ice jams on the River Raisin have caused flooding on Monroe streets Friday morning.

Elm is closed between Dixie and Maple, and Front is closed between Navarre and Murray.

If you live in the area and need immediate help, call 911. If you need other assistance, you can call Monroe Police at 734-241-3300.

The area is currently under a flood warning, and the river is expected to remain above the flood stage for a few days.