VIDEO: Plane makes emergency landing on west Michigan highway

Video taken from a driver in west Michigan caught a small aircraft landing on a highway as cars sped down the road.

A clip from a man on his way home filmed the moment a plane made an emergency landing on the US-10 Highway in Evart, which is west of Clare and just east of Reed City.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, two men in the plane were forced to land it after experiencing technical difficulties, Storyful reported.

The landing happened on Sept. 29.

Several units were dispatched to the area to escort the plane to a gravel pit run by the county's road commission.

No injuries were reported.