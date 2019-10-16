Video released of carjacking suspect from Plymouth Road gas station

The Detroit Police Department needs the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a carjacking.

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 30, 2019 in the 13500 block of Plymouth Road when a man left the gas station and was carjacked. A suspect came up to him with a gun as he got into his gray Kia Rondo LX.

The suspect demanded he got out of the car, then pulled him out of the vehicle and drove off. The suspect is a black man with dark complexion, clean shaving, wearing a red hooded sweater, black jogging pants.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to please call Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.