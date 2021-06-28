Video shows extensive damage to Port Austin after tornado sweeps through Michigan's thumb

Video from a town at the tip of Michigan's thumb showed extensive damage after a tornado ripped through a community this weekend, shredding trees and destroying houses.

At least five tornados touched down in Michigan Saturday, including multiple in Huron County on the state's east side. A clip from Port Austin, which sits on the Lake Huron coastline, showed several homes with structural damage.

According to the National Weather Service, the twister that hit Port Austin had a 7-mile path with winds up to 120 mph Saturday.

NWS said the tornado struck around 5:49 p.m., shearing branches off trees and sending debris into homes.

Weather officials announced a tornado watch for parts of Michigan Saturday after heavy storms deluged the state Friday night and into the morning.

The tornado also knocked out power for the area, where some 700 people still don't have electricity.