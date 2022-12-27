Video shows man slamming woman into van, forcing her inside vehicle in Detroit alley

A camera caught a man slamming a woman into a van and throwing her in the vehicle in a Detroit alley on Christmas.

Around 5:30 p.m., the van pulled up in the alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile. The man jumped out and began attacking the woman as she pleaded for him to stop.

"When I seen it on Instagram and I looked, and I’m like, OK, she’s taken against her will, and it was pretty scary because I'm out and I got five kids and being out, yeah shook," said Jessica Barnett, who saw the video as it made its rounds on social media. "To see that and know that I’m in this area day in and day out, yeah I just hope the police get him."

The video has people shaken up.

"Very, very scary, very violent for women, children being out at the bus line or whatever, and it’s cold," said one person who saw the video.

Detroit police sources said the assault is under investigation and authorities are working to make sure the woman is OK.

FOX contacted Lakeside Budget Storage, the company name seen on the van. They would only say they are working with Detroit police on the investigation.

