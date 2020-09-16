Video shows suspects steal $17,000 camping trailer from Livonia parking lot

Livonia police are looking for two suspects caught on camera stealing a camping trailer.

Surveillance footage from a fenced-off parking lot dated Aug. 30 show one man attempting to break into a locked gate. After a failed attempt at getting in, another individual backs a pickup truck through the fence.

Once the two suspects are inside, they hitch a covered camping trailer up to the truck and drive away.

The police department shared a video compilation of the theft on Facebook and have requested the public offer any help in their search for the suspects.

The theft happened at the 31000 block of Industrial, which is located south of the I-96 freeway.

"The passenger in the pickup truck can be observed trying to break through the lock on the gate but he was unsuccessful. The driver of the truck then rammed the gate in reverse to gain entry," read the post.

The video showed the suspects heading westbound on Industrial after stealing the camper.

The passenger who tried cutting the lock is described as a white male with short hair and a beard, wearing a black t-shirt with "Champion" written on the front. The driver of the truck is described as a white man wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.

The camper is valued at approximately $17,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Livonia Police at 734-466-2340 and reference case #20-24940.