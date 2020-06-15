Video shows woman standing behind Black mother's car, refusing to let her leave Kroger in Livonia

A Black woman who was caught in a confrontation with a white woman at a metro Detroit Kroger is sharing video of the interaction.

Shaneeka Montgomery-Strickland says she was just trying to leave the Livonia store on Saturday at Eight Mile and Farmington when the other woman stood behind her car and refused to leave.

"This needs to be known. You can't just stay hush hush about everything and keep on letting people get away with nonsense," Shaneeka says.

The Southfield mother was grocery shopping with her three kids when she first came in contact with the woman inside the store. Shaneeka's son stepped on the bottom shelf to reach a bottle of Gatorade, apparently upsetting the other woman.

"She said, 'Ohmygod, they went up to get they Gatorade and I'm trying to shop here.' It was irateness," Shaneeka says. "I told her please don't yell at them and then she started yelling at me. And I said, 'You don't have to yell at me, they got the Gatorade.' And a lot of people where, if you're short you're going to go up there and grab what you need. There's not a lot of workers in the aisle, you have to do what you have to do and you move on."

But then things escalated when Shaneeka and her kids walked out to her car.

"She still went to her car, came back with the baby in the cart, called me the b word, then she stood behind my car because I started videotaping after that." Shaneeka also started streaming on Facebook Live.

"I said ma'am can you please move from behind my car, she told me no I'm not going anywhere," Shaneeka said.

When the police showed up you can see in her video the woman quickly ran up to them.

She wanted Shaneeka to stop recording and delete the video, but Shaneeka says it's important to hit the record button when things like this happen.

"I've gotten a lot of responses. People are very angry and upset about it because they say it makes no sense. What is wrong with people? Why are they still out here doing this after all that's going on, all the changes we're trying to make? After Black Lives Matter? It makes no sense."