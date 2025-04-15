VIDEO: Teens in stolen BMW lead police on chase across 2 Michigan counties

The Brief Five teens in a stolen BMW led authorities on a long high-speed chase last week. It started on I-96 in Brighton and ended in Lansing. During the chase, authorities say two stolen guns were tossed from the vehicle.



Teens in a stolen BMW hit multiple vehicles while leading numerous police agencies on a long chase that stretched from Brighton to Lansing last week.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop the stolen SUV on eastbound I-96 near Latson Road the afternoon of April 9.

The backstory:

Instead of stopping, the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Kuku Daud, allegedly sped away. He exited the freeway in Brighton, went onto a dead-end street, and hit a deputy's vehicle, before getting on the freeway headed westbound.

The chase continued toward Lansing, as Daud hit multiple vehicles along the way. At one point, someone in the vehicle threw two stolen handguns out of a window, authorities said.

Kuku Daud (top) and Yussuf Abdikadir (bottom). (Photos provided by Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

Eventually, Daud got off the freeway in Lansing and hit more vehicles before the BMW became disabled.

Five people from Lansing were arrested.

Dig deeper:

Daud was charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, felonious assault with a motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing police, and three counts of felony firearm. His bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety.

A passenger, 19-year-old Yussuf Abdikadir, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing police. His bond was also set at $250,000 cash/surety.

Three other passengers, who were all juveniles, were released to their parents. An investigative report has been forwarded to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office, seeking resisting and obstructing police charges against the minors.