VIDEO: Mount Clemens barber targeted, robbed inside barbershop

A Mount Clemens barbershop that has one of those old-school barbershop vibes turned into a crime scene on Thursday.

The Modern Barber Chair in Mount Clemens is typically a good spot for grown-ups and kids alike to get their hair cut. That's exactly the way Christopher Jarrett wants it to feel.

"I think it is a good family environment," he said. "Come in here get your hair cut feel better about yourself and go about your day."

But someone took advantage of one of the barbers on Thursday. Security footage shows one barber, who was closing up for the day, was ambushed by three men in a blue Dodge Charger who cased the place before robbing him.

"(They) just bum-rushed him. (There was) nothing he could do. They ran, took all his jewelry, phone, ID, all that," Jarrett said. "(They) definitely knew what he had and came for that reason."

The three men, all carrying guns, then took off, leaving the barber shaken up and his entire life turned upside down.

"We all work hard for our money, we work hard for what we have. We weren't given anything. We don't come from money. What we have, we earned it. If you want to take it you deserve to get in trouble," Jarrett said.

When we arrived on Friday to talk to Jarrett, he had already stepped up security.

"As we work and stuff people, can come and go as they please, but now I got buzzers coming. It's unfortunate," he said.

The blue Charger is a newer model with black rims. Jarrett hopes someone recognizes it and speaks up to police.

