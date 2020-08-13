Vigil held for Warren teen killed in car crash involving 14-year-old driver

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night to remember a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a tragic car accident.

Police say a 14-year-old Center Line boy feel asleep behind the wheel last Thursday morning in St. Clair County.

Jordan would have been a sophomore at Warren Mott High School this year, although he attended Fitzgerald Public Schools for much of his life.



His family says he was an outgoing, active, and lovable kid. They hope Jordan's death will help prevent another tragedy in the future.



A 28-year-old Roseville man was also in the van at the time of the crash. He and the 14-year-old driver are expected to be okay.



The sheriff's office says the van was borrowed and had no insurance and an improper plate. The crash remains under investigation.