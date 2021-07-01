Violating Michigan firework laws could lead to prison time, up to $10K in fines

article

If you plan to use fireworks to celebrate 4th of July, do it safely and follow the law or you could face prison time and fines up to $10,000.

Michigan law allows fireworks from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. from now through July 4.

Consumer-grade fireworks can only be lit on personal property.

Fireworks cannot be used on public property, including streets and sidewalks, school property, or church property. It is also illegal to light off fireworks on someone else's property without permission.

It is also illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Additionally, if fireworks cause property damage, injure someone, or kill someone, the person who lit the firework could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.

While state law allows fireworks, be sure to check with your city to see what the local ordinances are.