Viral cupcake review by social media influencer revives Livonia bakery

The Brief Longtime Livonia bakery Sweet 220 had been struggling of late. Influencer Chow Down Detroit did a review and raved about the extravagant cupcakes. Once the review went viral, new customers flocked to the bakery giving it an outpouring of support.



We’ve all seen videos go viral but for one local business, a trending video was a literal lifeline.

The backstory:

Hassan Makki is a certified pastry chef and the co-owner of Sweet 220 Bakery in Livonia.

"A lot of people will be like, 'It's just a cupcake,'" he said. "Have it — then tell me it's just a cupcake."

For 18 years, Sweet 220 Bakery has been satisfying sweet cravings from Metro Detroit all the way to Tenesseee.

"We took them to the Smokey Mountains, had cupcakes and everybody was like, 'These are a hit,'" said Monica Grover, a long-time customer.

But recently, the bakery fell on hard times.

"We can't really (raise) our prices on everyday people because they're just like us, everyday people." Makki said.

That is, until a local foodie, Seoung Lee, whose popular social media account Chow Down Detroit focuses on restaurant rescue missions — stopped by and bought some cupcakes.

"My favorite was probably the blueberry," he said.

Lee posted his review to social media - and it caught fire.

"These might be the best cupcakes in Detroit," he said in his review.

"I wish I would have gotten a dozen, but I got six and that's the funny part is, I went back to get more," Lee said.

Seoung Lee

People poured into the bakery in support, placing orders, filling tip jars and the owners' hearts.

"As of lately we've been doing thousands of cupcakes a week — I think we probably got up to eight to 10,000 last week," Makki said.

Hassan and his wife Dahlia are overwhelmed with gratitude.

"We just can't believe the amount of outpouring of love from previous customers who've been here forever and new customers too," he said.

Long-time customers now have to deal with a new crowd. But she is happy to see the bakery get the recognition and support it deserves.

"It couldn't happen for a better guy," she said. "Him and his wife, they love the community, so that's what you want to see."

The owners say since that viral review — they've had customers come from all over, including Flint, Flat Rock and even Ohio.

Sweet 220 Bakery is at 28760 Plymouth Road in Livonia. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. — unless they sell out — which has been happening a lot lately.