19-year-old killed in shooting at Harper Woods house party, police say

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The Brief Harper Woods police responded around 12:30 a.m. to reports of a loud party and shots fired on Huntington Avenue. The victim was privately transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harper Woods Police Department at 313-343-2530.



A 19-year-old man is dead after shots were fired during a house party in Harper Woods early Sunday morning, police said.

The backstory:

Harper Woods police responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 19100 block of Huntington Avenue for reports of a loud party and gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting.

Police later learned the victim, a 19-year-old Detroit man, had been privately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No word on potential suspects or a motive.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harper Woods Police Department at 313-343-2530.