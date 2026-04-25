19-year-old killed in shooting at Harper Woods house party, police say
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HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is dead after shots were fired during a house party in Harper Woods early Sunday morning, police said.
The backstory:
Harper Woods police responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 19100 block of Huntington Avenue for reports of a loud party and gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting.
Police later learned the victim, a 19-year-old Detroit man, had been privately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
No word on potential suspects or a motive.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harper Woods Police Department at 313-343-2530.