VOA Michigan hosts annual event recognizing veterans they serve

The Brief VOA Michigan hosted its annual event recognizing the veterans they serve. Volunteers of America Michigan’s celebration of veterans started early Tuesday.



On Veterans Day, there’s a chill in the air outside the Volunteers of America Michigan office in Detroit.

But inside, the conversation and camaraderie are enough to warm the heart.

Big picture view:

Volunteers of America Michigan hosted its annual event recognizing the veterans they serve, providing a chance for reflection, conversation, and connection for men and women facing hard times.

Air Force veteran Lamont English currently lives at VOA Michigan’s shelter while he gets back on his feet.

"Something happened in a relationship. Then, a friend of mine passed; another veteran, he passed. Then, I ended up coming here," said English. "I enjoy being here. It’s gotten me in a situation where I’ve wanted to be."

Gary Conley is an Army veteran who now helps other vets obtain healthcare services.

"A lot of people don’t see the sacrifice that they’ve made. I’ve lived it. I know it. I’ve seen it," said Conley. "I treat people like I want to be treated. No matter what walks of life they’re in, they still need to be treated with respect and with love and compassion."

VOA Michigan’s celebration of veterans started early Tuesday. Their thrift shops offered a half-off discount on all items.

Dig deeper:

Part of this was made possible with the help of Attorney Mark Bernstein and former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty. Both are advocates for veterans and have helped raise $100,000 to provide assistance.

"We don’t take for granted the sacrifices that have been made by veterans to ensure we have freedom and liberty in this country and our peace. It’s a small thing we can do and makes a huge difference for them," said Bernstein.

"It’s a lot of different sacrifices that people have made for us that people remember, but the one thing I’d like to remember this day is what can we do for that person who’s given us that freedom that needs a little help now," said McCarty.