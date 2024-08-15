Volunteers of America visits to promote National Thrift Shop Day

National Thrift Shop Day is this Friday. Volunteers of America Michigan is hosting a special celebration to help us get into the shopping spirit.

President and CEO Aubrey MacFarlane joined us to talk about the importance of thrifting and why it's so trendy.

"Well I think we have folks that are really aware of environmental sustainability," she said. "And so thrifting is a way to do that. We are reusing treasures that people had and we're creating space for those. So I think that that's really popular.

"Volunteers of America Michigan has a space where you can give back to your community by coming and thrifting. So it's really the foundation of providing support for our veteran services and for our affordable housing. And every dollar of profit goes back into the communities."

You can learn more at VOAMI.org or in Westland, while outside Metro Detroit there are stores located in Burton, Corunna, Lansing South, Lansing West, and Saginaw.



