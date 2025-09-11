Volunteers join Home Depot to perform day of service to remember 9/11

The Brief Many people have joined the Home Depot to help build spaces for reflection and healing as part of a 9/11 service project. No building experience was necessary, just a genuine commitment from the group of 100 volunteers participating.



Volunteers are working with Home Depot to help build safe spaces for reflection and healing as part of this 9/11 service project dedicated to the men and women who serve and protect.

It was a true labor of love, with the volunteers handling planks of wood, drills, hammers, and more.

"It’s really about teamwork because you might not know how your partner works together, but today you’ve got to follow your instructions and figure that out," said Alana Hart of Team Home Depot.

No building experience was necessary, just a genuine commitment from the group of 100 volunteers participating in this year’s 9/11 service project with the Home Depot Foundation and Tool Bank USA.

"They’re building the picnic tables and park benches from scratch, and then everything that’s built is donated to local nonprofits. These are going to three different veteran organizations around the Detroit area to bring hope to that community, helping those communities build and be strong," said Adam Phlegar of Tool Bank USA.

However, this is about more than building outdoor furniture. It's about providing comfort and support for veterans in the spaces many of them call home. The men and women who fought and served are often among the most vulnerable, living with very little, battling invisible wounds, and facing homelessness.

"Our first goal is to take care of veterans, to prevent them from becoming homeless or to work with organizations that are transitioning them out of homelessness," said Hart. "I remember the store I was in and the moment it happened in history. I know exactly what that looks like, and over the years that I have worked for the company, every year we observe a moment of silence. We think about it, and it’s not really just on 9/11. We celebrate our veterans and our country every day through our projects."