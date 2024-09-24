Voting in Michigan: What is on the 2024 presidential election ballot

The Brief On election day, Michigan voters are not only deciding on the next president but also various local and state races. Michigan voters can preview their ballot online before heading to the polls and have the option to vote on a split ticket or fill in a straight-ticket vote. They can also vote absentee and have the ballot delivered to their home.



On election day, voters will of course decide who the next president will be, but there’s more than just the presidential race on the ballot.

Aside from deciding if Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, or a third-party candidate should occupy the White House next, numerous local and state races are happening, too.

Check your ballot ahead of voting on Nov. 5 so that you can educate yourself on the candidates and be prepared when it’s time to cast your ballot.

What is on the ballot in Michigan?

Since it is a presidential election year, most seats in government are up for grabs.

In Michigan, this year’s November election includes the following seats:

U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives

Michigan House of Representatives

County Executive and commissioner

County prosecutor

Sheriff

Treasurer

Clerk

Who is running and which specific elections you are voting in depend on where you live. For instance, residents in Oakland County are deciding on a park mileage that they can preview before voting.

How to see the ballot?

Michigan voters can preview their ballot before heading to the polls.

Visit this link and then enter the election (State General - 11/5/2024), your county, your jurisdiction, and your precinct to see the exact ballot you will use to vote.

If you aren’t sure what your precinct is, you can find it here.

Can you split ticket?

Voting on a split ticket means casting a vote for candidates of both parties.

Michigan voters can split their ballot during the general election.

They are also afforded the option of filling in a straight-ticket vote, which means if someone wants to only vote Democrat or only wants to vote Republican, they can fill out the option at the top of the ballot.

When the ballot is inserted into the tabulator and the straight ticket option is filled in, then the vote will be recorded as for every partisan race.

Want more time to vote? You can vote absentee and get a ballot delivered to your home. Once you fill it out, you will mail it to your clerk, put it in a drop box, or bring it to an early voting site or your election day voting site to put it in a tabulator.

Learn more about absentee voting here.