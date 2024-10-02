VP debate includes question of prosecuting school shooter's parents, alluding to Oxford case

The US auto industry and the controversial Electric Vehicle issue was never discussed during last night's vice presidential debate.

But the gun violence issue involving the Oxford High School shooting was part of the discussion - namely the prosecution of parents for the actions of their child.

Although the moderators did not mention it by name, the shooting that killed four students and the context of sentencing the shooter's parents led to Republican VP candidate JD Vance and Democrat VP candidate Tim Walz getting asked, is it a good idea or not?

Vance said that one size does not fit all - and that each case has to be considered circumstantially.

"I think in some cases the answer is going to be yes and in some cases the answer is going to be no," said Vance. "And the details really matter here, of course. If a kid steals a gun that's different than if a parent hands over a gun knowing that their kid is potentially dangerous."

Walz did not address the Oxford parent issue, but called for a ban on some weapons without violating the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners.

"The idea that we have some of those weapons out there. it just doesn't make any sense," he said.

Vance did not embrace any gun bans but wanted to beef up school security infrastructure with stronger doors and windows and provide more in school resource officers.

Walz disagreed.

"Do you want your schools hardened to look like a fort?" he said.

Walz also questioned Vance's comments about the gun and mental health issue.

"I don't think is the whole reason why we have such a gun violence problem but I do think (mental illness) is a big piece of it," Vance said.

"This idea of stigmatizing mental health just because you have a mental health issue, doesn't mean you are violent," Walz said. "And I think what we end up doing, is we start looking for a scapegoat. Sometimes it just is the guns."

While Walz blamed guns for some of the incidents, Vance countered with illegal guns in the wrong hands.



