VP Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination & discussing big campaign issues

Thursday's final night of the Democratic National Convention brought a history-making moment with Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepting the Democratic nomination for president.

She laid out some plans for what a Harris-Walz administration would bring as well as joined the chorus of top Democrats with scathing criticism of GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Plus, former Democratic Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence and former Republican candidate for Governor Perry Johnson discuss the issues both campaigns should focus on as the sprint to November continues.

