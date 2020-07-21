Walled Lake teacher and coach says he was fired for pro-Trump tweet

"I had a lot of backlash from people on Twitter, basically, the Twitter mob," said Justin Kucera.



A Walled Lake School District teacher and coach under fire gets fired after posting a tweet which said: "I'm done being silent.@realDonaldTrump is our President "

"I felt a lot of people were rooting against our president and I just felt like we should be rooting for him to succeed," Kucera said. "Because when he succeeds. we all succeed."



But after the tweet went out, Justin Kucera would soon be called to meet with school administrators.



"They also asked me about the retweet of President Trump's tweet that said schools must open in the fall," Kucera said. "I chose not to resign, they chose to fire me."



District Supt. Kenneth Gutman pushed out a tweet one day after Kucera tweeted his message.



"Walled Lake Schools advocate for social justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion for all. We believe in the importance of discourse, but we will not stand for speech or actions from those that represent our District that seeks to divide or demean our staff, students, citizens."

"We can all have conversations and we can have a difference of opinions and we can talk about it," Kucera said. "But I don't think anyone should be silenced. This isn't fireable."

FOX 2 reached out to the school district and we were told, "Please know that no disciplinary action was taken as a result of any support of President Trump and we are unable to comment on specific staff discipline and personal matters."

"I feel really bad for him I hope he is able to find a better job," said Susan Reising, a concerned parent.



"There is other stuff at that school that people should get in trouble for," said Thomas Hooks, a recent graduate of Walled Lake Western. "This isn't that big."

Kucera says he's not sure what he will do next and he's not sure teaching will be part of his future.

"It might be hard to get back into teaching," he said. "And I'm not sure, with the climate that we are in, with teaching, that I want to get back in."

Kucera said he will miss his students and teaching them valuable lessons.

"Get kids to think for themselves and make their own decisions," he said.



