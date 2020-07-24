Want to celebrate family that died from COVID-19? Send a photo to city to be displayed on Belle Isle

To honor the victims that succumbed to the pandemic, the city of Detroit is asking residents to send photos of their loved ones for its planned memorial day.

With gatherings at funerals limited and goodbyes at hospitals reduced to virtual salutations, memorializing those that have passed away due to COVID-19 has been a particularly hard part in dealing with the coronavirus.

To ease some of that pain, the city is planning a Detroit Memorial Day for Aug. 31.

To help celebrate the day and honor the dead, city residents are encouraged to submit photos of loved ones to be displayed on Belle Isle.

The citywide memorial will include large photo boards representing Detroit lives that have been lost along a route on Belle Isle. The event is being undertaken by Director of Arts and Culture Rochelle Riley.

If you'd like to submit photos, you're asked to send them to the city by July 31. Here are the ways you can submit the photos:

Email them to detroitmemorial2020@gmail.com

Mail them to Detroit Memorial 2020, P.O. Box 21761, Detroit, MI 48221, Cc: Rochelle Riley

Use the submission link online here

The two-day celebration will include twilight ceremonies at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 in each of the city's seven city council districts. The memorial drive on Belle Isle will begin the next day.

A full breakdown of the day's events can be found here.