Want to own this newly-restored Detroit home for $40? Just grab a raffle ticket

Quentin Hines was inspired by grandfather to start his raffle. You may have heard of him: Willie Horton.

"My grandfather Willie Horton, you know he was a former member of the Detroit Tigers for many years, won the World Series in 1968, and one thing growing up he always said 'to give back to the community,'" said Hines.

Hines is no small figure either. His finger even sometimes adorns a Superbowl ring. The former running back played for the New England Patriots from 2013-15.

But before all of that, before his athletic tenure, Hines was raised in Detroit. And now he wants to give back.

"I wanted to come back to the city and help revitalize the community," he said. "I created Reform Detroit to revitalize the community and we wanted to promote homeownership. They say 90 percent of Detroiters don't own homes."

That percentage might start to decline in the future, at least a little bit. Hines' new initiative Reform Detroit seeks to cut out blight and restore ownership to the city of Detroit by auctioning off remodeled homes to residents.

All it takes is a raffle ticket.

"The home is 8260 Auburn Street in Detroit and somebody can come by, anybody can come by any day, Monday through Sunday 11 to 4 to actually see the home for one of our open houses," Hines said. "And buy a ticket for $40."

It's not worth $40 though. The first home to be auctioned off is appraised at $55,000. Hines' hope is by making it affordable to residents, those who were held back by low finances will be given the opportunity to succeed.

"When you're successful, I think people should come back and do good things for the environment that created them," said Hines.

Learn more about the home and Hines' initiative here.

You can also learn more about Reform Detroit here.