Warren factory shooting leaves one injured: Police searching for suspect
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Warren factory on Tuesday.
What we know:
Police told FOX 2 that one man was shot at Warren Screw Products on Stephens near Schoenherr. That man has been taken to a hospital where police say he is in serious but stable condition.
The shooter is no longer at the scene.
What we don't know:
No one in the incident has been identified, including the suspected shooter and the victim.
This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Warren Police Department in this report.