Warren factory shooting leaves one injured: Police searching for suspect

The Brief A man is in the hospital after a shooting at a Warren factory. The shooter is no longer at the scene.



One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Warren factory on Tuesday.

What we know:

Police told FOX 2 that one man was shot at Warren Screw Products on Stephens near Schoenherr. That man has been taken to a hospital where police say he is in serious but stable condition.

The shooter is no longer at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one in the incident has been identified, including the suspected shooter and the victim.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.