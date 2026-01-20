Expand / Collapse search

Warren factory shooting leaves one injured: Police searching for suspect

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  January 20, 2026 5:36pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man is in the hospital after a shooting at a Warren factory.
    • The shooter is no longer at the scene.

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Warren factory on Tuesday.

What we know:

Police told FOX 2 that one man was shot at Warren Screw Products on Stephens near Schoenherr. That man has been taken to a hospital where police say he is in serious but stable condition. 

The shooter is no longer at the scene. 

What we don't know:

No one in the incident has been identified, including the suspected shooter and the victim.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Warren Police Department in this report.

