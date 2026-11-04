Warren father, son injured in accidental shooting, sources say
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A father and son in Warren were hospitalized after an accidental shooting Wednesday night.
What we know:
Sources tell FOX 2 a 37-year-old Warren man was teaching his 11-year-old son how to clean a gun. FOX 2 was then told the pistol accidentally went off.
The father was shot in the hand and his son was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a hospital by an ambulance.
They’re expected to be okay.
What we don't know:
As of Wednesday night, it’s unclear if this will result in any kind of charges.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from police sources for details in this report.