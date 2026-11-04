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Warren father, son injured in accidental shooting, sources say

By  and Brendan Vrabel
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 4, 2026 9:41 PM EST
Published November 4, 2026 9:41 PM EST

The Brief

    • A father and son are injured after an accidental shooting in Warren.
    • The father was shot in the hand and his son was shot in the leg.

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A father and son in Warren were hospitalized after an accidental shooting Wednesday night. 

What we know:

Sources tell FOX 2 a 37-year-old Warren man was teaching his 11-year-old son how to clean a gun. FOX 2 was then told the pistol accidentally went off. 

The father was shot in the hand and his son was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a hospital by an ambulance. 

They’re expected to be okay. 

What we don't know:

As of Wednesday night, it’s unclear if this will result in any kind of charges.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from police sources for details in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyWarren