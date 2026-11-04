Warren father, son injured in accidental shooting, sources say

The Brief A father and son are injured after an accidental shooting in Warren. The father was shot in the hand and his son was shot in the leg.



A father and son in Warren were hospitalized after an accidental shooting Wednesday night.

What we know:

Sources tell FOX 2 a 37-year-old Warren man was teaching his 11-year-old son how to clean a gun. FOX 2 was then told the pistol accidentally went off.

The father was shot in the hand and his son was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

They’re expected to be okay.

What we don't know:

As of Wednesday night, it’s unclear if this will result in any kind of charges.