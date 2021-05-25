Warren man charged after shooting at Milan Beach leaves Ohio man in critical condition

A Warren man is facing charges after he is accused of shooting a man at Milan Beach on Saturday.

Shaun Johnathan Prato, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding.

Shaun Johnathan Prato

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the beach at about 7:20 p.m. on reports that a 21-year-old man from Ohio had been shot multiple times during an argument. The victim is in critical condition.

Authorities said witnesses saw an SUV speed away from the scene and provided deputies with a description.

Deputies said the SUV was spotted heading south on US-23. They initiated a traffic stop but the driver fled, leading deputies on a chase that eventually ended on Sylvania Petersburg Road near Sterns Road in Whiteford Township.

The driver, Prato, and a passenger, a 22-year-old Taylor man, were arrested. The passenger was released after being questioned by detectives, authorities said.

Prato was issued a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

Advertisement

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7530.