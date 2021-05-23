21-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Milan Beach

Monroe County Sheriffs are calling the Saturday night shooting an attempted homicide after a 21-year-old Ohio man was shot multiple times on the beach.

Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday the Monroe County Sheriff's were dispatched to Milan Beach on reporters of a shooting. When they arrived they located a man who'd been shot multiple times.

The victim was sent to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The initial investigation showed that before the shooting an altercation occurred between the victim and suspect. Immediately after witnesses describe a black SUV feeling the scene at a high rate of speed.

While the sheriff's searched the area Deputy Curtis Lewis found the car traveling south on US 23. When he tried to initiate a traffic stop the vehicle fled.

Deputy Lewis pursued the vehicle for some time until the car stopped on Sylvania Petersburg Rd near Sterns Rd in Whiteford Township.

The male driver a 24-year-old Warren man and the passenger a 22-year-old Taylor man were taken into custody. Their identities are being withheld until they are charged.

The Michigan State Police, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Milan Township Fire Department, and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Advertisement

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau are investigating. Anyone with information please call 734-240-7530.