Warren neighbors report on rowdy Airbnb, but owner says he's going rental route

An Airbnb on Stanley Street in the area of 12 Mile and Ryan, is listed at $171 a night in Warren.

"It was a hotel in the middle of a residential area," said Paul, a neighbor. "I don't even know if that would function as a real Airbnb because there were a lot of weird stuff."

City records show that there's been at least 30 police runs to the house since March.

"Debris everywhere, fights, things like that, screaming at 3 a.m.," he said.

"God knows how many people are coming. There was a car parked up and down here," said Melinda, a neighbor.

"In fact, there was some fighting a couple of weeks ago and the cops had to be called," said Larry, a neighbor.

FOX 2 knocked on the door and a voice through a video doorbell asked what we were doing there.

FOX 2: "There's also been some complaints about noise, and parties, and that type of thing."

"This used to be an Airbnb but it's going to change and be a rental property," said a voice from inside.

The voice identified himself as "Raad" the owner of the property.

FOX 2: "Also been some complaints about noise and parties that type of thing,"

"No, no, it's an Airbnb," said Raad.

"The neighbors have had to put up with the John Belushi style animal house," said Warren Mayor Jim Fouts.

Fouts said Raad, the owner, lives in New Zealand. And on Wednesday, an order was issued, suspending the Airbnb and a rental license.

FOX 2: Raad said he voluntarily shut the Airbnb down and now he's going to make it into a rental house. Can you do that?"

"No," Fouts said. "Number one, that's like someone who is being chased out of town announces that he's head of the parade."

The mayor says the city council will formally vote to suspend Raad's licenses. But the mayor says there's more to these Airbnbs in neighborhoods.

"I urge the state of Michigan, the governor, the state legislature to ban Airbnbs. It is a bad idea and it's not good for the neighborhood," Fouts said.

But Raad says it's over.

"It's done it's done," he said.