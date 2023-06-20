Warren officer charged after excessive force against carjacking suspect

article

A veteran of the Warren Police Department is expected to be arraigned on assault charges following an incident involving a prisoner last week.

Warren police and the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office plan to discuss the charges, which stemmed from allegations of excessive force against a 19-year-old who was being booked into jail on June 12.

The victim had been arrested for a carjacking in Warren before he was assaulted. The alleged beating was caught on video, which will be released during the officials' press conference late Tuesday morning.

Both Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer and Prosecutor Pete Lucido will speak after the officer is arraigned at 10 a.m.

