Warren officer embezzled money through police charity, prosecutor says

The Brief A Warren police officer is charged with embezzling funds through a charity department affiliated with law enforcement. Jack Barnes, 29, is accused of misappropriating funds involving the Police Explorer Program. He was given a $5,000 bond and pleaded not guilty.



A Warren police officer has been accused of embezzling money through a law enforcement-based charity while working in the department.

The 29-year-old deputy is on administrative leave and was arraigned in court on a single count of funneling up to $1,000 through the Police Explorer Program, which works with youth interested in a career in law enforcement.

Big picture view:

Jack Barnes allegedly misappropriated funds in July of this year while working as an associated advisor at the non-profit organization.

The allegations were reported after a senior command officer noted a financial discrepancy involving the Police Explorer Post organization over the summer, bringing it to the attention of department leadership, which then referred the matter to the Macomb County Sheriffs Department.

The case eventually landed in the prosecutor's office, which announced a single charge against Barnes of embezzlement from a charitable organization of $200-$1,000.

The offense comes with a penalty of up to five years in prison if a conviction is achieved.

Dig deeper:

Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance during Barnes' hearing in the 40th District Court.

The officer has been employed by the Warren Police Department since December 2023 and is expected to be back in court on Nov. 18.

"Any time an officer falls short of our standards, it hurts the entire Department and community. But our integrity and professionalism are defined by how we respond," said Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said in a statement. "I want the community to know that we acted swiftly to root out this misconduct, and the process of accountability is moving forward. The inappropriate actions of this one officer do not define the 200 plus members of the Warren Police Department who proudly wear the badge and serve the community with integrity."

What they're saying:

