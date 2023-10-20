Warren Police bust serial burglary ring, 18-year-old main suspect - police say

article

Warren Police say they have busted a serial breaking and entering ring that crisscrossed the metro area after a police chase in Detroit.

In a press release from the Warren Police Department announcing the arrests, Commissioner Bill Dwyer said a task force made up of multiple police departments led to the ultimate arrests of the suspects after a chase in a stolen Dodge Ram in Detroit.

According to the release, Warren Police were first called to break-ins at two tobacco/vape shops on 8 Mile and 9 Mile in October. Video from the shops shows a white Dodge Ram pulling up in the early morning hours as five people get out of the truck and force their way inside, stealing various items.

Police worked to track down the truck and identified it as one that had been recently stolen from Shelby Township. Police started surveillance on the truck and tried to stop it in Detroit on Oct. 19, but the driver refused to stop.

Michigan State Police were able to disable the truck and two suspects inside were both arrested.

Warren investigators then executed search warrants of the suspect's homes in Detroit and found guns, stolen merchandise, and other items connected to the break-ins.

The main suspect is an 18-year-old from Detroit who is facing four felony charges. He's not yet been charged or identified.

Police departments involved in the investigation and arrest included Warren Police Department, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Dearborn Police Department, Shelby Township Police Department, Detroit Police Department, Roseville Police Department, St. Clair Shores Police Department, Redford Township Police Department, Hamtramck Police Department, and Hazel Park Police Department.

"This case is a testament to the hard work of all of the task force officers involved in this investigation. Warren investigators were able to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to learn that this suspect and suspect vehicle had been victimizing businesses in the tri-county area throughout October. With the assistance of several other police departments, this suspect was taken into custody without injury or incident. There is no doubt that many cities are safer now that this suspect is off the street. This investigation is by no means over and I am confident that additional suspects will be arrested and charged for their involvement in these various incidents. The Warren Police Department will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and use any resources necessary to arrest all those involved in such crimes," Dwyer said.