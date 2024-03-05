Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer let go 'effective immediately' by Mayor Lori Stone

Longtime Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer has been let go "effective immediately" in a letter from the new Mayor Lori Stone.

The news came right after we did an exclusive sit down with Dwyer in his office as he reflected on his 61 years in law enforcement.

Dwyer had just announced his retirement set for mid-April, which came along with published reports of disagreements between Dwyer and the Mayor over hiring practices.

Right after FOX 2 left the interview we got a call that the situation had changed with Dwyer confirming he was now dismissed.

Dwyer oversaw narcotics enforcement for Detroit Police before leaving to serve as Police Chief in Farmington Hills in 1985. He spent 23 years there before being appointed as Warren’s top cop - serving two separate stints.

He also served as an Oakland County Commissioner.

Dwyer did not want to talk about this sudden, immediate dismissal but spoke more broadly about his tenure in law enforcement when the retirement was still the plan just a few hours ago.

"It’s been good for me," he said. "I’ve got a great career and I thank the Lord everyday that when I get up, I got my health and I feel good. Now I’m going to retire and move on to something else but I’ll have a lot of great memories. Great memories from Detroit, Farmington Hills and great memories from Warren. I mean I couldn’t ask for more."

Dwyer read us the letter he got from Mayor Stone. It reads as follows:

"After careful consideration and evaluation of our organizational needs, we’ve decided to make changes to our team’s structure. As an appointee to the mayor, your position is (an) at-will position. Unfortunately this means that your services with the City of Warren will be concluding effective immediately."

Dwyer is currently serving as a city council member in Farmington Hills and is working on his next role following his time in Warren.

Dwyer’s son is also serving as Mayor Pro Tem on Warren’s City Council as well.






