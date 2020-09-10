Warren police task force operation rounds up dozens of suspects, guns and drugs

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer and Mayor Jim Fouts held a news conference Thursday to announce the results of an operation to decrease gun violence and related crime. They call it Operation SNAG - Saving Neighborhoods Against Guns.

During the operation, 75 guns were confiscated, 129 arrests were made and $107,000 in drug money was recovered over a 23-day period.

"Warren is a safe city because of our outstanding police department," said Fouts.

Several drugs were also recovered, including heroin, fentanyl and meth, along with 62 grams of cocaine, 480 pills and two lbs. of marijuana.

Those arrested have been charged with a total of 252 felonies and 53 misdemeanors, including assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, auto theft, fraud and carrying concealed weapons.

"All of these guns are indicative of saving lives and preventing future crimes and future deaths," Fouts said.

Those arrested were from nearly 20 cities across Michigan and even three other states.

Police say one suspect, James Mabry of Detroit, is responsible for two armed robberies in Warren in July. Another suspect, Angelo Spearman, was arrested for a shooting in Warren on September 4. Police named another suspect, Deanthony Grafton, who's facing prison time along with his girlfriend after $13,000, illegal drugs, stolen guns and debit cards were found in their home.

"This operation could not have succeeded as well as it did without the hard work put in by the officers on the ground," Dwyer said.

Dwyer said the operation may also help solve a homicide in Detroit. Twenty-nine guns are still waiting to be processed that could also be linked to other crimes like sexual assaults, shootings and robberies.

"Time will tell how many open cases may be closed around the metro Detroit area after these weapons are processed and analyzed," Dwyer said.