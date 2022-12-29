Warren woman filmed sexual videos with infant, feds say

A Warren woman was named in a criminal complaint after federal investigators uncovered multiple instances of her producing child pornography.

According to a filing from the FBI, Amber Dunbar, 26, both created and distributed child porn for the purpose of selling the content.

Dunbar's name came up in a separate investigation in another state after federal authorities discovered an individual attempting to communicate with users over a texting app, asking them to produce and send him child pornography.

FBI agents reviewed the messages that had been sent during Kik chat sessions when they uncovered one username that was traced to an email account associated with Dunbar. The subpoena received by Kik also uncovered an IP address at the home where Dunbar lived at in Macomb County.

During an exam of an individual's phone, federal authorities uncovered three separate videos of an adult female engaging in sexual activity with a female infant. The videos include instances of oral sex.

Authorities determined the woman in the videos was Dunbar.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence on Dec. 7 and Dunbar was interviewed soon after. She first admitted to using the Kik account found in the investigation, saying she participated in group chats where people traded child porn.

MORE: Rare ridealong: Feds break up gangs, serve 5 search warrants in Detroit

She also said she looked at the videos that were being traded but never downloaded or saved any of the videos. She also denied engaging in sexual activity with minors before being shown screenshots of two of the videos that investigators had uncovered.

Dunbar then admitted she was in the video and the minor child was known to her. She further told investigators she asked for but never received any money for the videos.

The criminal complaint was signed Dec. 8.