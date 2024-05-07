Toledo man shoots at driver during road rage on I-75

A Toledo man is in custody in Michigan after police say he shot at another driver on I-75.

According to Michigan State Police, the 54-year-old suspect was involved in a road rage incident with a 68-year-old man on northbound I-75 just south of Laplaisance Road in Monroe Township around 11:05 a.m. Monday. The suspect brandished a pistol from his BMW before shooting at the victim as both drivers exited the freeway. No one was hit.

The victim stopped at a gas station and waited for police, while the suspect was located at Harwood Plaza and arrested without incident. The gun used was found inside his vehicle.

The suspect is being held on charges of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and brandishing a firearm.